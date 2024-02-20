Nigerian Customs To Distribute Seized Food Items Nationwide

In the bid to help mitigate the country’s current hardship, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unvieled plans to distribute seized food items to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that many Nigerians had taken to the streets in some parts of the country to protest the current hardship and the high cost of food items.

Responding to the critical challenges of food security and the soaring costs of essential food items in Nigeria, Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in a statement issued by the service National Public Relations, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, expressed readiness to dispose of food items forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Comptroller General said the distribution will be done after all the food items have been certified fit for human consumption.

According to him, the commitment is deeply rooted in the Service core mandate of serving Nigeria’s best interests and fostering economic stability.

He said the urgent imperative fuels the need for a proactive stance to safeguard food availability within Nigeria and alleviate the detrimental effects of scarcity on citizens.

He added, “Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government. These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need.

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians. With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation.”