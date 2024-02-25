After Reports Of Stampede, Customs Stops Rice Distribution In Lagos Indefinitely

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has reportedly stopped its rice distribution program in Lagos indefinitely.

Naija News recalls that the Customs service had last week unveiled plans to distribute seized food items to Nigerians. The move was aimed at reducing the frustrations of Nigerians as they continued to result in protest to air their grievances towards the country’s deteriorating economy.

However, the initiative which kickstarted on Friday was said to be short-lived as the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) reported that the process had been suspended.

According to the report, dozens of people lurked around, while rifle-bearing officers occupied important spots in and outside the large facility on Saturday hoping that the rice distribution program which started the previous day would continue on Saturday.

An official of the NCS, who reportedly confirmed the development to the news outlet, detailed that the exercise had been suspended until further notice.

The Customs official did not, however, give a reason as to why the initiative was suspended.

“I don’t know why it was suspended. But it is until further notice,” he said.

The reported suspension follows reports that some Lagosians died in a stampede while trying to gain access to the venue where the rice distribution program was held on Friday.