Hunger: ‘Consultation Is Ongoing’ – Customs Boss Speaks On Reopening Of Borders

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has disclosed that consultations and engagements regarding reopening land borders are ongoing.

Naija News reports that Adeniyi made this known on Saturday at an interaction session with the Kongolam border community members in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Reacting to agitation for reopening the borders, Adeniyi said that only President Bola Tinubu has the prerogative to reopen borders in the country.

According to Adeniyi, the Service will focus on removing obstacles to free trade, in line with the present administration’s agenda of fostering economic prosperity.

He said proactive measures had been employed to reduce the number of checkpoints along the border posts and promote synergy between Service personnel and traders.

He said, “Once consultations are concluded, a decision will be taken on the matter.

“We are conscious of the concerns of the border communities, particularly with regards to the number of checkpoints and the closure of land borders.

“I assure you that our operations are always guided by law, and we only operate on delegated powers.

“We have communicated the concerns and complaints by residents of the border communities to the President.

“Because he has listening ears, and directed that we should release confiscated food items, on the condition that it only be sold in Nigerian markets.”

Adeniyi said the Service was collaborating with the Police and other sister agencies to address obstacles militating against free trade in the border areas.

He added, “We know that there are markets around our borders, and we know that not all of them are targeted at taking goods across the borders.

“We will continue to monitor and ensure that food that is produced in Nigeria remains and is consumed in Nigeria. This is because we are in a period of national emergency that has to do with food insufficiency.

“And that is why we must collectively work together to assist the government to enforce the various laws prohibiting exportation of food items at this time.”