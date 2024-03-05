Why We Auction Seized Food Items Only In Lagos – Customs

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has disclosed the reason why seized food items are only auctioned in Lagos State.

He explained that the need to learn from the experience of auctioning seized food items in Lagos State is the reason the service is yet to commence the programme outside the state.

Adeniyi stated this on Tuesday while making a presentation at the resumption of the sectoral debate series organised by the House of Representatives.

Adeniyi further said that imported seized foodstuff are to be sold to local markets nationwide on the orders of the President

He said, “Mr President has directed that we sell directly to needy Nigerians food items produced locally but which were seized. This is one of the ways to address hunger and food scarcity we are facing. We have started this in Lagos.

“Also, the President has also directed that imported food items seized by the Nigeria Customs Service should be sold back to the local markets for resale to Nigerians.”

Fielding questions from lawmakers in a session presided over by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Adeniyi gave reasons while the programme was temporarily discontinued by the NCS.

“We started in Lagos but you know what happened. There was a stampede. No matter the number of bags of rice you share or sell, it will not be enough.

“We have to focus on one place at a time. We will use the lessons we learnt in Lagos to coordinate this programme when we resume,” he said.