Customs Stops Plan To Smuggle 400 Bags Of Beans Out Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized about 400 bags of beans being warehoused near the Seme Border for illegal exportation out of the country.

Naija News understands that the bags of beans were seized during a raid by operatives of the Seme Area Command of Customs.

The Command said contraband and other illicit items seized during the operation had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N365m.

Speaking via a statement on its X account on Wednesday, the Service disclosed that its operatives executed the operations between January and February 2024.

The Seme Border Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller, Timi Bomodi, said its operatives reported 168 interventions resulting in the seizure of 2,193 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 81,930 litres of Petrol Motor Spirit.

Other seizures include “nine vehicles, 1,425 general merchandise, 265 parcels of cannabis sativa, and other narcotics, 149 packages of codeine, and two locally manufactured guns, with a combined DPV of N365,888,696.00.”

Speaking of a recent interception, the Customs Service said that the Command seized a truckload of beans totalling 400 bags with a DPV of N61.4 million.

“In light of our present economic realities and the reported massive food shortages nationwide, and in line with the directive to prevent illegal grain export, the Command seized a truckload of beans, totalling 400 bags with a DPV of N61,450,000.00, stockpiled in a warehouse at one of the exit corridors at the border,” the Customs said.