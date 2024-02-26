You Can’t Oppose Yoruba Right To Protest Against Hardship – Afenifere To Fasoranti

In a bold declaration of support for democratic principles, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has openly disagreed with Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s recent call urging the Yoruba people to refrain from participating in protests alongside the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other groups voicing their concerns over the current distressing state of the nation.

Through a joint statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, and Deputy Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye, Afenifere reaffirmed its unwavering support for the right to protest, a cornerstone of democracy.

The organization recalled the historical protests led by Awolowo against the colonial constitutions of 1946 and 1949, which failed to provide for full federalism, highlighting its long-standing tradition of advocating for democratic rights and full representation.

Afenifere emphasized that the right to protest remains a fundamental human right, integral to the fabric of democracy.

The organization’s stance is clear: it will continue to champion the masses’ right to express their grievances and aspirations through peaceful protests, distancing itself from any notion of discouraging such democratic expressions.

The statement reads, “The Afenifere has distanced herself from the call by some renegade ex-members calling on the Yoruba to not exercise their right to protest in joining the NLC and other protesters concerning the alarming situation in the state of the nation that affects every aspect of governance.

“Afenifere has always supported the right to protest in a democracy from the beginning when Awolowo protested against the colonial constitutions of 1946 and the 1949 that did not allow for full federalism.

“Afenifere considers the undemocratic statement by the renegade former members as ill-informed as the president Tinubu they are trying so desperately to protect, was at many times an active protester against president Jonathan on issues such as subsidy removal, Boko Haram Terror and on the abduction of the Chibok girls. The renegades in their desperate bid to please President Tinubu, conveniently forgot that Citizen Tinubu at that time took the streets to protest and at a time even advised President Jonathan to resign if he found governance beyond his capacity.

“Many would recall that Chief Obafemi Awolowo warned Yoruba states and newspapers like Tribune and Sketch under his influence never to stifle voices of dissent, but embrace voices of opposition, therein, as he posited, the methodology of balancing all views toward a positive solution based effort can only be achieved.

“Are the Yoruba not included in the membership of the NLC?

“If ever Afenifere was to advice against a protest, it would be based on solid policy direction and not shallow tribal sentiments to silence the pains, hunger and anger of the masses. Those using the incapacitated retired Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s name to tarnish the time tested and trusted Afenifere motto of “Freedom for all, Life more Abundant”, should know that not only would The Afenifere never stop being people oriented, The Afenifere will not also interfere with the peoples’ resolve to exercising their constitutional rights, of which The Right to protest is an integral part of their Fundamental Human Rights.

“The Afenifere from her inception in 1951 to date and having in her fold a succession of seasoned economists and following our indomitable belief system in Democratic Welfarism will rather hesitate in vouching for Tinubu’s IMF’s inclined anti-people policies which have failed in almost every country where such policies have been implemented.

“The International Monetary Fund and The World Bank that inspired and lauded Tinubu’s removal of subsidies and floating of Naira in July 2023, released a report this month projecting that the policies would create more hardship, with 44% inflation and devaluation of Naira to over ₦2000 to $1 in 2024, with recession projected to actively remain with us till the year 2028,. Therefore, the Afenifere is wont to duly ask the discredited ex-members; Wherefore do the shadowy figures using Pa Fasoranti’s name to push out the concocted disinformation “that things will get better”, come from?

“The Afenifere has never and will never engage in fooling the masses, especially when it is clear millions will slip further into poverty, losing their property and lives. Are people to suffer in silence for untold number of years because they are Yoruba?

“If the United Kingdom or United States remove subsidies today, they are likely to face all manners of civil revolts. The truth is that pure capitalism with no government intervention and subsidies died with the 1917 Russian Revolution, as all Capitalist nations in fear of revolution introduced social welfarism policies with unemployment, health, education, housing and other subsidies. Chief Obafemi Awolowo adopted the social welfarism with his free education, free health and other social programs to empower The then Western Region of which the Yoruba were an integral part.

“Also, no socially responsible government would allow its floating currency to fall below 15% unless there is visible destruction of productive capabilities due to war and or a natural disaster. Currently, Nigeria suffers not from such a visible destruction. The United Kingdom of Britain set a 6% limit when they floated the British Pound in the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in order to unify their currencies for the proposed single currency, the Euro. However, when on Black Wednesday September 16 1992, currency speculators led by George Soros attacked the Pound and it fell beyond the 6% mark by closing time of 7pm the same day, the British government halted the floating and exited the European Exchange Mechanism immediately.

“So it begs the question that what lower limit did the President Tinubu set for floating the Naira, or was it just pushed out of the plane with no monetary policy parachute. The Naira has lost at the least, 100% of its value since June 2023 and continues to fall due to obvious currency speculation which the government has done nothing about. It is human to err and President Tinubu must pull the brakes on his neo-liberal policies before he damages the social fabric of this nation, Irreplaceable.

“All capitalist nations are sustained with subsidies used to pacify their masses, even when it is evident that there is some abuse in welfare benefits and agricultural subsidies. It is illogical to claim that corruption in petrol subsidies justifies its stoppage while palliatives are disbursed through more opaque and corruptible avenues.

“And, what are palliatives. A good reference to the Dictionary meaning of “Palliatives”, makes it clear, it is never meant to be a cure — “a medicine or form of medical care that relieves symptoms without dealing with the cause of the condition.“

“The focus on the consumer element of subsidies blinded the government to the huge multiplier effects that fuel subsidies has on the economy. The Nigerian economy is largely based on small and medium enterprises that rely on cheap fuel. Transporters, barbers, salons, metalworks, hospitality business and even processing industries of food, beverages and tobacco are being destroyed with this policy.

“Also, over 70% of raw materials used in our local production are imported, as we also import the vast majority of our consumer goods, therefore both manufacturers and importers are adversely affected by the mindless devaluation. This is leading to foreign manufacturers leaving Nigeria, causing more unemployment. So although Afenifere is not organizing any protest on its own or in a coalition at the moment, we respect the constitutional rights of those organizing or partaking in civil protests.

“Unfortunately like in the case of Abraham when he became old and senile, and was taken advantage of by Esau, we know some expelled Afenifere members are mischievously using Pa Fasoranti fraility of mind and body to Rob The world Yoruba and fellow Nigerians of not only their birth rights to abundance to life but their voice. Therefore we warn well meaning Yoruba and other Nigerians to be more discerning when they read antithesis of Afenifere. The proof of Afenifere is in our activism to better the lives of Yoruba and all humanity, and not as paid voices of the government in power, regardless of tribe and religion.

“Lastly, we of The Afenifere are still being guided by the teachings and doctrines of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. So, in this instance; What would Awolowo Do?”