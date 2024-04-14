Yoruba Nation Agitation: Afenifere Reacts To Invasion Of Oyo House Of Assembly

Advertisement

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, has condemned the recent invasion of the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan by individuals claiming to be Yoruba nation agitators.

Naija News reports that on Saturday, some people claiming to be Yoruba nation agitators, attacked the premises of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan, which is recognized as Yorubaland’s political centre.

According to a viral video, the invaders claimed to have established a ‘Democratic Republic of the Yoruba’ out of Nigeria.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, issued a statement denouncing the agitators’ actions, asserting that their actions do not represent the interests of the Yoruba people.

“Those who took the said step did not act in the interest of the Yorubas whom they alleged to be representing,” Ajayi stated.

The organization firmly refuted the legitimacy of any so-called ‘Democratic Republic of Yoruba’, emphasizing the constitutional implications.

“Yoruba is an important component of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And as is well known, there cannot be a sovereign republic within an extant sovereign republic,” he added.

Despite acknowledging various systemic issues within the Nigerian state, Afenifere stressed that solutions should not involve violent separatism.

Afenifere also expressed support for the current federal administration under President Bola Tinubu, noting efforts to restructure the nation for improved governance and regional autonomy.

“Afenifere is of the strong view that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking steps to rejig Nigeria in a manner that would make the country become one that every citizen would be proud of soonest. Restructuring the country is a sure way of accelerating this,” Ajayi said further.