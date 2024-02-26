Economic Hardship: Go And Do Your Protest Alone – TUC Tells NLC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has told the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that its members will not join the nationwide protest slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday ahead of the planned NLC protest.

Osifo asserted that members of the TUC were not part of the plan to go on a nationwide protest to press the demands on the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

He stated that the union would rather engage the government further to find solutions to the hardship being faced by Nigerians rather than to protest.

Osifo said the TUC would present fresh 15-point solutions to the current economic challenge to the federal government rather than taking over the streets.

“There is no point saying we’re opting out a process we were not originally part of initially. We are going to present the way forward we’ve highlighted to the government, not through protest,” Osifo said.

Recall that the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, had announced a two-day nationwide mass protest to press the demands on the current hardship being faced by Nigerians.

However, the TUC opted out of the two-day nationwide protest over the failure of the NLC to carry the union along before making the announcement.

Also, not less than 65 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum pulled out of the planned nationwide protest.