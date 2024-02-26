‘Many Agencies Will Be Scrapped’ – Presidency Reveals As Tinubu Moves To Cut Cost Of Governance

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has revealed that many agencies will be scrapped while others will be merged as the President moves to cut the cost of governance drastically.

Making this disclosure in a post on his official X account on Monday, Onanuga revealed that the President would adopt recommendations from Steve Oronsaye’s panel report submitted under the Goodluck Jonathan government in 2011.

According to him, the decision to adopt recommendations from the Oronsaye panel report was taken after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday.

The post by Onanuga read, “President Tinubu cuts cost of governance by implementing Oronsaye Report.

“Twelve years after the Steve Oronsaye panel submitted its report on restructuring and rationalizing Federal government parastatals and agencies and a white paper issued two years after, President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council today decided to implement the report. Many agencies will be scrapped and many others will be merged, to pave way to a leaner government.”

The Steve Oronsaye’s Panel was set up in 2011 by President Goodluck Jonathan. The committee submitted an 800-page report on April 16, 2012, which recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals, while some were listed to be self-funding.