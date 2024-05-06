Breaking: Rivers Assembly Issues Fresh Threat As It Overrides Fubara

The Rivers State lawmakers have passed the state Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2024, into Law and threatened to take stringent measures against Governor Sim Fubara “if he continues to flout the laws of the state”.

Naija News reports that this is the third time in three months that the Rivers State House of Assembly has overridden the assent of Fubara.

Recall that in March, the assembly had ruled against Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

It took the same measure in April by passing the local government amendment bill into law despite Fubara’s refusal to give his assent.

The lawmakers, during the plenary on Monday, said the house acted in accordance with the provisions of Section 100 (5)of the 1999 Constitution and passed the bill into law with a two-thirds majority vote.

The lawmakers passed the Rivers State Public Procurement (Amendment)Bill, 2024, on March 26th, 2024, and transmitted it to the governor for assent, which he declined.

The speaker of the house, Martin Amaewhule, commented on the bill, saying it is to secure taxpayers’ money and ensure that it is not spent on frivolities and twisted contracts.

Amaewhule bemoaned a situation in which due process is relegated to the background, contracts are awarded without legal backing, and the state is governed with “dictatorial panache.”

The speaker added that despite all the misconduct, the house would continue to uphold the laws of the state and the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Amaewhule added that the house would not stand aloof and watch the governor breach laws.