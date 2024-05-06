Breaking: Vice President Shettima Unable To Attend US-Africa Summit Due To Aircraft Issues

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima is unable to attend the US-Africa Summit 2024 due to technical issues with his aircraft.

Naija News reports Shettima was billed to depart Abuja for Dallas in the United States of America on Sunday night to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.

A statement on Sunday by the Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, had said Shettima would represent President Tinubu at the business summit.

However, an update on Monday from the presidency disclosed that Shettima could n’t make the trip due to technical issues with his aircart.

In the absence of the Vice President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, while Shettima would continue with other national duties.

The statement reads: “In light of a technical issue with his aircraft, Vice President Shettima is unable to attend the US-Africa Summit 2024. In his absence, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar will be representing President Bola Tinubu at the event.

“Due to a technical issue with his aircraft, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was initially set to accompany the President on the trip, had to alter his plans and take an alternative route based on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The Vice President will carry on with other national duties.”