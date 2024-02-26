Nobody In PDP Is Afraid Of Sanctioning Wike – Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National Working Committee (NWC) is not afraid to sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

Ologunagba said Wike remains a member of the party, stressing that the Minister is yet to resign his membership or join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP spokesman said the FCT minister will not be sanctioned for working against the party in the 2023 presidential election and for working for the Bola Tinubu government.

Asked if the party is afraid of suspending the former Rivers governor, Ologunagba said, “The answer in one word is no. Nobody is afraid of Wike”.

He added, “Membership of a political party is personal. Nyesom Wike has not resigned from PDP to the best of my knowledge.

“Wike has been a great member of this party. We had challenges before the general elections, which, of course, is expected in politics.

“But that doesn’t mean that he is not a member of the party because he has not resigned. From the record that I have, Wike is still a member of the party.

“What is more important is the capacity of the party to reconcile itself. We know we have the capacity as a party to reconcile and bring everyone that has been aggrieved one way or the other because of this country.”