Gov Abiodun Gives Fresh Order For Replacement Of Health Workers In Ogun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has given his approval to an order for a unique employment process that enables the prompt substitution of any healthcare professional who resign without requiring the government’s authorization.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, disclosed the latest development while welcoming the newly elected executive members of the Ogun State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) at his office during the weekend.

“Before now, every employment in the service had to be sanctioned by the governor before the process was undertaken.

I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency has just given a special approval that is peculiar to the health sector, for the health ministry to employ qualified and suitable personnel to fill the vacancies being created by those leaving the service through their internal mechanism without having to wait for the governor’s approval,” Talabi noted.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, took decisive action on Saturday by closing down a facility used by suspected illegal miners for processing and packaging lithium within the state.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olarewaju, the governor ordered the shutdown of the facility, originally intended for recycling batteries and tyres.

Naija News understands that four individuals believed to be involved in the operations at the site were arrested during the operation.

The Oyo state government noted that the individuals were operating without the necessary government license for business activities in the state.

During an impromptu visit to the factory site in Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, Makinde revealed that initial investigations indicated the involvement of Chinese nationals in running the factory.

The governor further emphasized that even though the miners were granted an operational license by the federal government in accordance with the constitution, the absence of state involvement in the issuance of mining licenses poses significant security risks and concerns.

In regards to the factory and its operators, the governor clarified that they had violated Executive Order 001 of 2024, which pertains to the proper handling of hazardous substances.

He highlighted that the apprehended workers from the factory would face appropriate legal action.