Four Arrested As Gov Makinde Shuts Mining Facility In Ibadan

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, took decisive action on Saturday by closing down a facility used by suspected illegal miners for processing and packaging lithium within the state.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olarewaju, the governor ordered the shutdown of the facility, originally intended for recycling batteries and tyres.

Naija News understands that four individuals believed to be involved in the operations at the site were arrested during the operation.

The Oyo state government noted that the individuals were operating without the necessary government license for business activities in the state.

During an impromptu visit to the factory site in Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan, Makinde revealed that initial investigations indicated the involvement of Chinese nationals in running the factory.

The governor further emphasized that even though the miners were granted an operational license by the federal government in accordance with the constitution, the absence of state involvement in the issuance of mining licenses poses significant security risks and concerns.

In regards to the factory and its operators, the governor clarified that they had violated Executive Order 001 of 2024, which pertains to the proper handling of hazardous substances. He highlighted that the apprehended workers from the factory would face appropriate legal action.

Additionally, the governor announced that the state government would assume control of the illegal factory premises through a legal process, ensuring a thorough investigation into the matter, Naija News reports.