Victor Osimhen Has Fallen Off – Chelsea’s Legend Joe Cole Says

Former Chelsea attacking midfielder, Joe Cole has claimed that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has “fallen off a bit” in terms of his form so far this season.

Victor Osimhen was one of the hottest strikers in the world during the 2022-2023 season in which he scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

This performance helped his current club, Napoli, to win their first league title after waiting for 33 years.

At the end of the season, Victor Osimhen won the best striker in Serie A award, the league’s golden boot, and ranked 8th in the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old Nigeria international has not been close to his best so far this season due to fitness issues, a two-game ban due to a red card, and a month with the Super Eagles of Nigeria due to 2023 AFCON.

Before he went for the 2023 AFCON where he scored just a goal and contributed to three other goals, Osimhen scored 8 goals and provided three assists in 18 games for Napoli.

The Nigeria international scored his first goal for Napoli on Wednesday during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie with FC Barcelona.

Despite his prolific goal against Barcelona, Joe Cole told TNT Sports that Osimhen has fallen off as he listed the names of the players he feels will be the next big thing in football.

“Osimhen was the one this time last year. Everyone was looking at and then he’s fallen off a little bit,” Cole said.

“Rasmus Hojlund I think has got a chance. I think one or two of them will emerge out of that group.”

He added, “Dusan Vlahovic is very good technically and a good finisher. Darwin Nunez does unbelievably well with his all-round game and he needs to brush up on that side.”