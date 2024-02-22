Victor Osimhen’s Goal Against Barcelona Nominated For UCL Goal Of The Week

The goal Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen scored against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 has been nominated for the Goal of the Week award.

Victor Osimhen started in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with Barcelona at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday night.

Fifteen minutes after Robert Lewandowski gave FC Barcelona the lead in the 60th minute of the encounter, Victor Osimhen equalized for the home team in superb form.

The ball located Osimhen in the penalty box when he was closely marked by Inigo Martinez. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker turned with the ball to the extent that Martinez couldn’t keep up with him and he slotted the ball into the net.

The goal forced the game to end 1-1 with the hope that Osimhen will do more for Napoli in the return leg on March 12.

Ahead of the game, Osimhen’s goal against Barcelona will contend with that of Robert Lewandowski, PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen, and Porto’s Gelano for the Champions League goal of the week award.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s new coach, Francesco Calzona, has warned that he is not going to play players based on their names but on their form.

This is seen as a warning to a player like Victor Osimhen who he used for 75 minutes in the game against Barcelona on Wednesday night.

“I keep the players on the field who are doing well, I don’t look at their names,” the coach told Sky Sports Italia after the Champions League clash with Barca.