Walter Mazzarri Blames Victor Osimhen For Losing His Job At Napoli

Former Napoli coach, Walter Mazzarri, reportedly claimed he would have stayed longer as the club’s coach if Victor Osimhen was available for use.

Walter Mazzarri was reportedly sacked on Monday after barely three months of being appointed to replace Rudi Garcia.

Garcia was sacked due to a poor run of games, and Mazzarri continued with the unwanted legacy as he left the club at the 9th spot in the league table after 10 wins, 6 draws, and 8 defeats.

The reigning Serie A champions currently have 36 points in 24 games, 27 points away from first-placed Inter Milan.

This means that Napoli stands no chance of defending their title or winning any domestic title as they have crashed out of all the tournaments under the tutelage of Mazzarri.

Victor Osimhen was rarely available during his reign due to a hamstring injury and his time with the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2023 AFCON.

The 62-year-old Mazzarri only had Osimhen available for eight games in the three months he spent at the Italian club. In the nine games he played without Osimhen, the Italian champions recorded just three wins.

Slovakian tactician, Francesco Calzona has now taken over from Mazzarri for the rest of the season, and he will be in charge of Napoli when they take on FC Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at 9 p.m. later tonight, February 21.

Ahead of the game, Mazzarri told La Repubblica that while he was in charge of Napoli, he was looking forward to facing FC Barcelona with Victor Osimhen.

“I was hoping to manage against Barcelona with Victor Osimhen on the pitch,” he said.