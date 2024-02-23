Ex-Real Madrid Player Questions Victor Osimhen’s Price Tag

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool star, Steve McManaman, seems not to be impressed by the playing style of Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen.

McManaman has argued that Victor Osimhen, who has a transfer market value of over £100 million, isn’t worth such an amount of money.

The 52-year-old English former footballer said the 25-year-old Nigerian striker is not currently playing like a player that should be worth that transfer fee.

Note that Osimhen extensively increased his transfer market value after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games for Napoli last season. This performance helped Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Since then, a series of top clubs across Europe has lined up for his signature, including Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid.

Napoli made the speculation more worthy by signing a new contract with Osimhen in 2023, in which they inserted a release clause worth between €120 million and €130 million.

To make the speculation more authentic, Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, confirmed that Osimhen will be exiting the club this coming summer.

In an interview with TNT Sports, McManaman, said Osimhen will most likely move to a Premier League club next summer as he questioned his price tag.

He said: “His sellable value, has to be the Premier League because Germany of course has not got the finances. The big teams in Spain have not got the finances, particularly if Real Madrid takes Mbappe.

“The only place he can go is the Premier League, and he is certainly not playing like a £100 million player, and that is what they want for him.”