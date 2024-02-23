Paul Merson Predicts Big Wins For United, Arsenal, See Other Predictions For Matchday 26

Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, is seeing no draw in the Premier League matchday 26 games that will go down this weekend.

Paul Merson who is fond of predicting Premier League games and having at least 70 percent likelihood of getting his predictions right, doesn’t see the top clubs dropping points this weekend.

Note that top clubs like Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea will not be in action this weekend. Recall that Liverpool defeated Luton Town on Wednesday, a game that is part of the Premier League matchday 26.

Chelsea were supposed to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend but the game has been postponed due to the Carabao Cup final between the Blues and Liverpool at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

Hence, Paul Merson had only eight fixtures left to predict this weekend and the most tricky of them all is the game between Manchester United and Fulham. Interestingly, Merson sees Manchester United as a side that can beat Fulham without conceding a goal.

Marson also believes that Manchester City will beat Bournemouth away from home, and his former club, Arsenal will beat Newcastle United emphatically at the Emirates Stadium.

Merson also told Sportskeeda that West Ham United won’t be able to stand Brentford in front of their home fans at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Below are Paul Merson’s full predictions for the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 26:

Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Aston Villa 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United 3-0 Fulham

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Everton

Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 Sheffield United

West Ham United 1-2 Brentford