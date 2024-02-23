2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 26 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 26 started on Wednesday, February 21, when Liverpool took on Luton Town at Anfield Stadium.

Liverpool and Luton had to play on Wednesday because the Anfield Stadium-based club will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In the league game against Luton Town, Liverpool entertained their home fans with an outstanding 4-1 win.

Note that Chelsea’s Premier League matchday 26 game which ought to take place on Saturday, February 24, against Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to their Carabao Cup final engagement with Liverpool.

Other 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 26 will take place from Saturday to Monday, February 26. The biggest fixtures to watch out for are Arsenal vs Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, and Manchester United vs Fulham clash at Old Trafford.

The last game of the matchday 26 will take place on Monday between inconsistent West Ham United and struggling Brentford at London Stadium.

14th placed Brentford need to win the game to continue their push away from the relegation zone, while West Ham need to win the game to continue pushing for a Europa or Conference League spot.

Below are the Premier League matchday 26 Fixtures and Kick-Off Times:

Saturday, February 24

Crystal Palace Vs Burnley

4 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Nottingham Forest

4 p.m.

Manchester United Vs Fulham

4 p.m.

Brighton Vs Everton

4 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Manchester City

6:30 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Newcastle

9 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Wolves Vs Sheffield United

2:30 p.m.

Monday, February 26

West Ham Vs Brentford

9 p.m.