Paul Merson’s Complete Predictions For Premier League Matchday 25

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has given straight wins to all the top clubs in the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 25, which is going down this weekend.

Paul Merson, known for his love for Arsenal, told Sportskeeda that coach Mikel Arteta and his boys would easily stroll past relegation-threatened Burnley.

The 55-year-old former Walsall manager believes that the biggest game of the Premier League matchday 25, Manchester City Vs Chelsea, will produce five goals and will end in favour of the reigning Premier League champions.

Paul Merson believes Liverpool, who are currently topping the league table with 54 points in 24 games, will remain on top after this weekend’s games. He has predicted that coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys will walk over Brentford.

Mason has given Manchester United fans something to hope for as he believes the Red Devils will have it very easy over Luton Town away from home.

The retired footballer also sees a five-goal thriller at Tottenham Hotspur stadium against inconsistent Wolves.

Below are Paul Merson’s predictions for the Premier League matchday 25

Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Burnley 1-3 Arsenal

Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 2-1 West Ham United

Tottenham 3-2 Wolves

Manchester City 3-2 Chelsea

Sheffield United 1-3 Brighton

Luton Town 1-3 Manchester United

Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace