2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 25 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

From Saturday, February 17, to Monday, February 19, the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 25 will take center stage across England.

The Premier League matchday 25 will kick off on Saturday with a blockbuster clash between Brentford and current Premier League table toppers, Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium.

Afterward, five Premier League games will take place simultaneously at 4 p.m. on Saturday including the Premier League clash between Burnley and Arsenal.

The biggest game in the Premier League matchday 25 will go down at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday between second-place Manchester City and 10th-place Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Unlike Chelsea which just need to win the game to move a step further in the table, Manchester City are condemned to win the match to put more pressure on first-place Liverpool.

There are only two encounters on Sunday, one of which is the game between Manchester United and Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The last match in the Premier League matchday 25 will take place between Everton and Crystal Palace on Monday, February 19.

Below are the fixtures for the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 25

Saturday, February 17

Brentford Vs Liverpool

1:30 p.m.

Burnley Vs Arsenal

4 p.m.

Newcastle Vs Bournemouth

4 p.m.

Fulham Vs Aston Villa

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs West Ham

4 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Wolves

4 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Chelsea

6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 18

Sheffield United Vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Luton Town Vs Man United

5:30 p.m.

Monday, February 19

Everton Vs Crystal Palace

9 p.m.