Petr Cech Chooses His 2023-2024 Premier League Title Winner

Former Czech Republic goalkeeper, Petr Cech has predicted the club to win the ongoing 2023-2024 Premier League campaign with about 14 games left to play.

The 2023-2024 Premier League title race is currently wide open to at least three major contenders – Liverpool, Manchester City, and, of course, Arsenal.

Currently, Liverpool are topping the table with 54 points in 24 games, after 16 wins, 6 draws, and just two defeats.

The reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, are sitting in the second spot with 52 points in 23 games after 16 wins, four draws, and three defeats.

Pep Guardiola and his boys have a very huge chance of overtaking Jurgen Klopp and his boys, thanks to their game in hand.

Arsenal, who were very close to winning the Premier League title last season for the first time since the 2003-2004 season, are currently sitting in third place in the league table.

Recall that they stayed top of the league table for over 200 days last season before they lost the race to Manchester City in the last two months of the campaign.

They are currently third with 52 points in 24 games after 16 wins, four draws, and four defeats.

Petr Cech, who appeared on Monday Night Football this week, believes that Arsenal, where he spent four years as a goalkeeper after leaving Chelsea in 2015, will win the Premier League title this season.

“At this moment, I think Arsenal”, the 41-year-old four-time Premier League title winner with Chelsea said.

“This season? I think this season will be very close but I actually think Arsenal might do it.”