Arsenal Beat Liverpool To Reignite EPL Title Race

Arsenal clinched a 3-1 win over 10-player Liverpool in a pulsating game at the Emirates Stadium to move within two points of the Premier League leaders and blow the title race wide open.

The hosts dominated much of the contest but gifted Liverpool a route back into the game when a defensive mix-up on the stroke of half-time saw Gabriel Magalhaes turn into his own net to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s early opener.

Arsenal continued to push, though, and went back in front when Gabriel Martinelli turned into an empty net after Liverpool’s Alisson Becker had charged off his line and failed to clear a long ball.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, unbeaten in their previous 15 Premier League games, then had Ibrahima Konate sent off before substitute Leandro Trossard wrapped up a huge win for the Gunners, racing away on the left and finishing through Alisson’s legs from an acute angle.

The victory sees Arsenal move back into second place above Manchester City, who face Brentford on Monday Night Football, and ensures Liverpool taste defeat in the Premier League for the first time since September.