Wayne Rooney Won’t Mind Working With Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney has revealed that he is open to working with Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola as an assistant coach.

Wayne Rooney is regarded as one of the best players of his generation but he has not been able to replicate his prowess on the pitch in his managerial career.

The 38-year-old English tactician has coached Derby County in the English Championship, coached DC United in the Major League Soccer, and recently coached another Championship side, Birmingham City.

In the aforementioned clubs, he barely lasted up to 12 months due to a poor run of games and he is currently without a job.

When asked by Gary Neville on the Overlap whether he could work as an assistant coach, Wayne Rooney said except a coach like Pep Guardiola gives him such an offer.

Rooney then noted that a young coach like Mikel Arteta who has been able to make Arsenal a threat to Manchester City this season and last season, learned some skills from Guardiola.

Rooney said: “If Pep Guardiola comes in and asks me to be his assistant, you’d walk there!

“But if you see what Arteta is doing now at Arsenal, I strongly believe a lot of that is from learning what Guardiola was doing and so it depends on what the situation is.”