Wayne Rooney Sacked As Birmingham Manager

Former English professional footballer and Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, has been sacked as Birmingham City manager.

Rooney’s dismissal by the EFL Championship club is happening barely three months after he was employed at St Andrew’s.

Naija News understands that during his time as the manager, the ex-captain of the England team faced a disappointing decline in the Championship standings.

Birmingham City’s position has plummeted from sixth to 20th under Rooney, having only managed to secure victory in two out of fifteen matches.

The final game he presided over resulted in a humbling 3-0 defeat against Leeds United on New Year’s Day, leaving the club with a mere six-point advantage over the relegation zone.

An official statement issued by the club on Tuesday morning reads: “Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.

“The Club’s Board and management are fully aligned and will continue to drive transformation and take bold steps to rebuild Birmingham City into the organisation its fans and community deserve.

“The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Wayne and Carl for all of their efforts.”

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew’s.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news.”

“Professional Development Coach, Steve Spooner, will assume responsibility for Men’s First Team matters on an interim basis. The remaining coaching staff will be required to continue with their duties to assist Spooner.

“No further comment will be made at this time,” Cook added.