Wayne Rooney Kicks After Birmingham City Sack

Former Birmingham City gaffer, Wayne Rooney broke his silence shortly after he got sacked as the club’s coach.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Manchest United legend was sacked as the club’s coach following his poor run as the team’s coach.

Birmingham City announced Rooney’s dismissal on their official website on Tuesday, stating that his performance did not live up to expectations.

Rooney’s dismissal by the EFL Championship club came barely three months after he was employed at St Andrew’s.

Naija News understands that during his time as the manager, the ex-captain of the England team faced a disappointing decline in the Championship standings.

Birmingham City’s position has plummeted from sixth to 20th under Rooney, having only managed to secure victory in two out of fifteen matches.

The final game he presided over resulted in a humbling 3-0 defeat against Leeds United on New Year’s Day, leaving the club with a mere six-point advantage over the relegation zone.

However, in response to his dismissal, Rooney stated that he believes he should have been given more time as Birmingham City manager to make the necessary improvements.

Reacting to his sack in a statement on his offical X account, Rooney wrote, “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady, and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”