Wayne Rooney Names His Best Strikers In Football Currently As He Hails Drogba

Former Manchester United player, Wayne Rooney failed to mention Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen while referring to the current top strikers in the world.

Wayne Rooney believes that Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland, and Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane, are the only top strikers currently in the world.

After 25-year-old Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games to help Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years, most football pundits tagged the Nigeria international as one of the top strikers in the world.

But so far this season, injuries and the just concluded 2023 AFCON have not given him enough room to continue to prove himself in Europe.

Despite that, Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world as Napoli have confirmed that they are ready to sell him to any club willing to pay his release clause worth around €120 million to €130 million.

But when Wayne Rooney was talking about how good former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, was during his playing days, projecting how expensive he would have been in today’s transfer market, the Englishman didn’t make mention of Osimhen.

While appearing on The Boot Room, Rooney said: “He [Drogba] was a nightmare for defenders. When you talk about number nines now and you look at Haaland, probably the best two are Haaland and Kane, or the only two.

“They are so difficult to find now and I think Drogba is the perfect number nine.

“He had pace, power, could score with both feet, could head it, free-kicks. If Drogba was around now he’d be worth a lot of money.”