Kano Anti-Graft Agency Unseals Ten Warehouses Accused Of Hoarding Foodstuffs

The 10 warehouses in Kano State, which were previously sealed for suspected hoarding of foodstuffs, have now been unsealed by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

According to the commission’s chairman, Muhyi Magaji, the owners of these warehouses have appeared for interrogation and were instructed to open them up for public sale.

Consequently, Kano has started to observe a decline in the prices of foodstuffs.

He said, “The action taken by the commission has forced the dealers to bring the commodities to markets as well as reduce their prices.

“We visited a number of markets, including Dawanau International Grains Market, Singer Market and Kwari Market, among others.

“If you go to Shuwari market in Jigawa and Faskari and other markets in the neighbouring states, you will see that the prices of grains have reduced compared to before.

“If you recall, during the operation, the owners of such warehouses were nowhere to be found but those opened were stacked full of commodities, including spaghetti, rice, sugar and other food items.

“The owners were issued a notice to report to the commission preparatory to facing charges before the court of law for their illegal activities.”

Magaji stated that the operation significantly impacted curbing the rise in grain prices and other essential commodities in the state.

He refuted the claim made by the Management of Dawanau International Grains Market that they were not stockpiling food items to create an artificial scarcity.

Naija News understands that grain traders at the Dawanau International Grains Market recently announced a decrease in grain prices in response to a warning from the state’s anti-graft agency.

The agency had threatened to prosecute unscrupulous dealers who violated their orders or engaged in hoarding grains to maximize profits.

As a result of this warning, the price of a bag of maize now stands at approximately N53,000, compared to the previous price of N60,000.

Similarly, the price of guinea corn has decreased to N49,000 from its former price of N55,000, depending on the quality.

Furthermore, the price of millet, which previously sold for N60,000 per bag, now costs N53,000. The price of beans ranges between N85,000 and N90,000, as opposed to the previous price range of N95,000 to N100,000, depending on the quality.

Earlier, the Kano Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) intercepted four trucks loaded with smuggled food items.

Naija News reports that this statement was made by the spokesperson of the service, Saidu Nuradeen, on Tuesday in Kano.

Nuradeen said that the service intercepted vehicles along the Hadejia-Taura-Ringim axis in Jigawa, intended for illegal export, carrying a significant quantity of food items, including 1,505 cartons of big and small-sized dried fish, 17 bags of local variety rice, and two bags of beans.

He stated that the seizure demonstrates the determination of the Service to enforce the border closure policy aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and ensuring food security.

“Smuggling undermines legitimate trade channels, poses risks to public health, and deprives the government of much-needed revenue.

“The NCS reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling activities across all entry points into the country,” he said.

Nuradeen emphasized the importance of the public’s cooperation in providing credible information to help prevent smuggling, reaffirming the service’s dedication to curbing illicit activities to safeguard local industries and improve food security.