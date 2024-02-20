Customs Seizes Four Trucks Loaded With Food Items In Kano

The Kano Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted four trucks loaded with smuggled food items.

Naija News reports that this statement was made by the spokesperson of the service, Saidu Nuradeen, on Tuesday in Kano.

Nuradeen said that the service intercepted vehicles along the Hadejia-Taura-Ringim axis in Jigawa, intended for illegal export, carrying a significant quantity of food items, including 1,505 cartons of big and small-sized dried fish, 17 bags of local variety rice, and two bags of beans.

He stated that the seizure demonstrates the determination of the Service to enforce the border closure policy aimed at safeguarding the nation’s economy and ensuring food security.

“Smuggling undermines legitimate trade channels, poses risks to public health, and deprives the government of much-needed revenue.

“The NCS reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling activities across all entry points into the country,” he said.

Nuradeen emphasized the importance of the public’s cooperation in providing credible information to help prevent smuggling, reaffirming the service’s dedication to curbing illicit activities to safeguard local industries and improve food security.