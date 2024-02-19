Chelsea Set To Trigger Victor Osimhen’s Release Clause

Premier League club, Chelsea, are reportedly set to trigger the €130 million release clause in the contract of Victor Osimhen this summer.

Note that Victor Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli last year. The contract comes with a release clause worth between €120 million and €130 million.

Months after extending his contract, the club president, Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that he and his management team “already known” since last summer, that Victor Osimhen will leave the club next summer.

The president went on to add that

“We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG, or a top English club.”

Recall that the 25-year-old Nigeria international scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games to help Napoli win the 2022-2023 Scudetto trophy for the first time in 33 years.

This outstanding performance has attracted the attention of most top European clubs, especially Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain.

With Napoli struggling to survive in the Italian Serie A in which they are currently placed 9th, Osimhen is certainly expected to leave this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Chelsea plans to speed up the process of bringing Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge next summer.

This means that Chelsea and PSG are expected to contend for Osimhen’s signature as the French giants were reportedly trying to trigger the release clause in the striker’s contract.

PSG reportedly want to replace their outgoing forward, Kylian Mbappe with the Nigeria international when the Frenchman leaves the club on a free transfer next summer.