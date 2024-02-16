William Gallas Predicts Victor Osimhen’s Next Move

Former France international, William Gallas, believes that Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, will do more wonders in the Premier League if he joins Chelsea.

William Gallas, who played for Chelsea and Arsenal before his retirement from professional football, argued that Osimhen has the straight and the pace to shine in the Premier League.

Note that Osimhen is currently contracted to Napoli until June 30, 2026, based on his contract extension in 2023.

However, both Osimhen and the Italian Serie A champions have agreed to part ways in the summer of 2024 if any club is willing to pay his €120 to €130 million release clause.

Since last summer, there have been speculations that Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, and even Real Madrid are considering moving for the 25-year-old striker.

But among all the suitors for the Nigeria international, William Gallas believes that Chelsea is the best place for the striker.

While admitting he doesn’t have a personal relationship with Osimhen, Gallas compared the striker’s abilities to that of Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba, who had the best time of his career at Chelsea.

“I think they [Chelsea] will sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. I don’t know Victor that well as a person but he’s similar to Drogba,” William Gallas told Genting Casino.

“Didier was so strong but with Osimhen, he is also very quick.”

He added, “I am sure he will do a lot of damage in the Premier League.”