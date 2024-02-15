Victor Osimhen Not Expected To Feature In Napoli Vs Genoa Clash

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is not expected to play for Napoli during the club’s Italian Serie A game this weekend.

The last time Victor Osimhen played for Napoli was on December 23, 2023, against Roma. Unfortunately, he was shown a red card in the game, which ended 2-0 in favour of Roma.

After serving his match ban, he flew to Saudi Arabia to link up with the Super Eagles to commence preparation for the 2023 AFCON.

During the tournament, which commenced on January 13, Victor Osimhen was more involved in defending than scoring goals.

Despite that, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker scored a goal and provided an assist. Aside from that, he was fouled in the penalty box twice, which resulted in penalties in favour of Nigeria.

Unfortunately, he had one of his worst outings in the tournament during the final on Sunday, February 11. He struggled to get fully involved in the game that ended 2-1 in favour of Ivory Coast, though he played the entire 90 minutes.

Naija News has reported that Victor Osimhen was expected in Napoli on Wednesday, February 14, but has not been spotted in training at the time of writing.

Italian publication Il Corriere dello Sport reported that Osimhen has some personal matters to attend to and that the striker will not train with his teammates today, February 15.

Based on this, Osimhen is not expected to be ready for Napoli’s league game against Genoa at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

All things being equal, Napoli’s coach, Walter Mazzarri, will use Osimhen against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday, February 21.