Victor Osimhen Expected In Napoli Today

Super Eagles talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen, is expected at his Italian Serie A club, Napoli later today, February 14, after over a month away from the club due to the 2023 AFCON.

Victor Osimhen was with the Super Eagles since the first week of January in preparation for the 2023 AFCON which started on January 13, 2024.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker helped the Super Eagles to finish second in Group A, on the same point as first-placed Equatorial Guinea after two wins and a draw.

Osimhen helped Nigeria to scale through Cameroon, Angola, and South Africa in the knockout stage to make it to the final of the tournament where they lost 2-1 to the host, Ivory Coast.

The Nigeria international managed to score just a goal and provided an assist throughout the competition. However, he scored three more goals which were disallowed after VAR interventions.

Victor Osimhen is returning to Napoli at a time when the club needs him the most according to Naples-based Italian publication, Corriere dello Sport.

Since he departed from the club in January, the reigning Italian Serie A champions have managed to win three games in seven games in all competitions.

Osimhen is returning to the club about a week before Napoli’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with FC Barcelona at 9 p.m. on February 21.

All things being equal, Osimhen should be available for Napoli’s league game against Genoa at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Note that Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli at the end of this season though he just extended his contract with the club until June 30, 2026.

However, his exit from the club can only happen next summer if a suitor is willing to pay the release clause in his new contract which is worth between €120 million to €130 million.