Jamie Carragher Names Club That Can Stop Manchester City In UCL

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher believes that only Premier League club, Arsenal have a chance to stop Manchester City from defending their UEFA Champions League title this season.

Recall that coach Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club’s history last season. He achieved this after trying for over five seasons in futility.

So far this season, Manchester City have proven to be unstoppable as they recorded no defeats and seem to be ready to go all the way.

On Tuesday, February 13, Pep Guardiola bashed Copenhagen 3-1 away from home as they gave themselves an edge in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 run.

Amidst City’s unstoppable run in the Champions League, Carragher who admitted that City will always be the favourite to beat Arsenal, claimed that only the Gunners stand a chance against City.

He said: “I’m looking at the Champions League thinking, ‘Who could stop [Manchester] City?’, I’m thinking probably Arsenal.

“If they met each other, we know City would be massive favourites.

“But I think Arsenal have got a decent chance [at winning the Champions League].”

Before Arsenal can dream of beating Manchester City, they have to knockout Porto in the round of 16. The first tie of the round comes up on Wednesday, February 21 and the second round comes up on March 12.