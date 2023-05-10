Jamie Carragher Compares Taiwo Awoniyi To Drogba

Retired Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, who is now a football pundit, has compared Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi to retired Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Carragher made the comparison after Taiwo Awoniyi’s superb performance against Southampton on Monday.

On the said day, the Nigeria international scored two goals as struggling Nottingham Forest beat relegation-threatened Southampton at the City Ground.

Ahead of the game, Nottingham Forest who returned to the Premier League last summer after spending 23 years in the lower division were looking like relegation-bound team.

But Awoniyi’s double, Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty, and Danilo’s outstanding team goal helped Forest escape the bottom three and give them a realistic chance of escaping relegation.

Awoniyi scored from 10 yards out in response to Brennan Johnson’s accurate cross, and he immediately doubled his output in the game with a stunning volley on the rebound following Danilo’s wayward throw in the box.

According to current Sky Sports analyst, Carragher, Awoniyi’s second goal brought to mind the great Didier Drogba, the Ivory Coast striker who made his name in international football at Chelsea.

Despite having a season hampered by injuries, Awoniyi has managed to score five goals and provide one assist in 26 games across all competitions.

On Awoniyi’s second goal against Southampton on Monday, Carragher said, “He reminded me of Drogba as soon as I saw the goal”.

“Absolutely brilliant. I’ve been in that position as a defender. The turn – and bang. Brilliant”.