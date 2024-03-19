Friendlies: Osimhen, Awoniyi To Miss Out On Super Eagles Clash With Ghana, Mali

Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Tyronne Ebuehi, and Gabriel Osho have all been ruled out of the Super Eagles’ friendlies against Ghana and Mali.

The Super Egles confirmed the news in a post via its official ex account, explaining that the four players will be unable to take part in the friendlies due to injuries sustained at their club.

Naija News reported that twelve players had already arrived at the team’s camp, Adam Park Hotel in Marrakech, Morocco.

Goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Olorunleke Ojo, as well as defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Jamilu Collins, and Benjamin Tanimo, have arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Morroco.

Midfielders Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, and Alhassan Yusuf, and forwards Moses Simon, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Sadiq Umar, and Ademola Lookman are also at the Super Eagles camp in Morocco.

Only Turkey-based defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to join the squad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ajax striker Chuba Akpom has noted that it has been a “difficult time” for him as he is set to spend the March international break without international engagement.

Chuba Akpom was born in England to Nigerian parents,, making him eligible to play in either country.

Though he has played for England’s age-grade teams to the under-21 level, he was not deemed worthy to be invited to the country’s senior national team.

Hence, in 2019, the 28-year-old striker decided to switch his allegiance to Nigeria with the hope of getting on the Super Eagles squad.

The best chance he had to make the national team was during the 2022-2023 season while at Middlesbrough. In that season, Chuba Akpom scored 28 goals in 40 EFL Championship games.

He ended the season with Player of The Year and Players’ Player of The Year awards, but yet, he was not considered for a spot in the Super Eagles.

Even when he moved to Ajax ahead of the 2023-2024 season hoping to get more attention from the national team, he wasn’t looked upon as he struggled to establish himself at the club.

Chuba Akpom was expected to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the international friendlies against Ghana and Mali, which are expected to take place on March 22 and 26, respectively, but was excluded, which left him free in this month’s international break.