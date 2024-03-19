International Friendlies: Iwobi, Nwabili, Bassey Other Super Eagles Players In Camp Ahead Of Ghana, Mali Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have commenced preparations in Morocco ahead of the upcoming international friendlies, with ten players already making their way to the camp

The team is gearing up for challenging encounters against their West African counterparts, Ghana, followed by a match against Mali.

Naija News reports that Notable players, including Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Stanley Nwabali, Jamilu Collins, and Bruno Onyemaechi, have arrived early at the camp.

They are joined by Cyriel Dessers, Nathan Tella, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, all of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming matches.

The team’s management is anticipating the arrival of additional players by Tuesday, which will complete the squad for the crucial friendlies.

The players in camp are scheduled to undergo their first training session at 4:30 pm local time, an essential step in their preparation for the upcoming contests.

The Super Eagles are set to face Ghana at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Friday, March 22.

This match is highly anticipated, as it pits two of West Africa’s football powerhouses against each other in a friendly that promises to be both competitive and entertaining.

After the Ghana fixture, the three-time African champions will take on Mali four days later, at the same venue.