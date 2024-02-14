Morris Fallings Assumes Duty As New Police Commissioner For Adamawa

CP Dankombo Morris Fallings has assumed office as the newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State.

In his official takeover on Wednesday (today), CP Morris Fallings spoke on the importance of community policing as a modern approach to security.

He pledged his commitment to the safety of the lives and properties of the citizens.

Naija News understands that the new CP took over from Afolabi Babalola, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Again, Morris Fallings stated that his action plan in Adamawa State includes dealing firmly with various criminal activities such as kidnapping, the menace of Shila Boys, cattle rustling, and armed robbery.

“Much emphasis will be placed on community policing and community engagement of stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, an officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Rivers State Command, Inspector Michael Odey, has been dismissed from the force over alleged extortion.

Naija News reports that Odey’s dismissal was announced following the conclusion of an orderly room trial.

The aforementioned Odey is among a trio of police officers who have been charged with the act of extorting 3,000 USDT from a young man within the state.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the occurrence of this incident.

She further stated that the other two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who were implicated alongside Odey have also been recommended for dismissal.

However, due to their higher rank, these recommendations have been forwarded to the office of the Inspector General of Police.