Deputy Commissioner Of Police Found Dead In His Apartment

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Gbolahan Olugbemi, has been found lifeless in his apartment in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday revealed that Olugbemi, who served in the Lagos Police Command, had gone to Ogbomosho to observe the Easter holidays.

He was, however, found dead in his apartment. The deceased was highly regarded for his contributions during the #EndSARS protest.

Olugbemi’s death, however, has left the officers at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in a state of mourning.

When journalists visited the FCID office in Lagos on Tuesday, it was observed that officers were gathered in small groups, engaging in discussions about the incident.

The police, represented by FCID spokesperson, ASP Aminat Mayegun, told reporters about their intention to conduct a thorough investigation into Olugbemi’s death.

The FCID mouthpiece, however, denied the rumours of suicide, asserting that it is highly unlikely given his previous positions as the Personal Assistant to late DIG Israel Ajao and late CP Young Arebamen.

A police source at FCID disclosed that individuals who were present at the scene and discovered the body will be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation.

“This is to ascertain where the deceased went to before his death, who was with him at the time he entered his room, including who had his two handsets as of the time of death,” Daily Trust quoted the source saying.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the matter, told reporters that the 50-year-old Police officer’s lifeless body was discovered alone in his luxurious mansion.

Olugbemi, a distinguished recipient of the United Nations medal in Law Enforcement and Administration, had previously served as the ADC to the late Oyo State Governor, Alao Akala.

Throughout his career, he held prominent positions such as Divisional Police Officer at Ilupeju and Area Commander at Ajah in Lagos.

Furthermore, he had undergone extensive training in Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism operations, earning him accolades both in Nigeria and internationally. His commendable actions have also garnered significant media attention.

Olugbemi was an alumnus of the University of Lagos and the Olabisi Onabanjo University, where he obtained his degrees, Naija News understands.