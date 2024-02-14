Police Inspector Dismissed Over Extortion In Rivers

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Rivers State Command, Inspector Michael Odey, has been dismissed from the force over alleged extortion.

Naija News reports that Odey’s dismissal was announced following the conclusion of an orderly room trial.

The aforementioned Odey is among a trio of police officers who have been charged with the act of extorting 3,000 USDT from a young man within the state.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, the spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the occurrence of this incident.

She further stated that the other two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) who were implicated alongside Odey have also been recommended for dismissal.

However, due to their higher rank, these recommendations have been forwarded to the office of the Inspector General of Police.

See the press statement issued below:

“PRESS RELEASE: UPDATE: RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND ADDRESSES EXTORTION CASE INVOLVING THREE POLICE OFFICERS.

“The Rivers State Police Command is issuing an update regarding an ongoing investigation into an extortion incident involving three Police Officers. As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, we are providing the following information:

“After a thorough investigation, two Officers have been officially queried and recommended for dismissal as per established procedures.

“This recommendation has been swiftly forwarded to the Force Secretary (FORSEC) for necessary action. Inspector Michael Odey’s case has progressed with the conclusion of Orderly Room Proceedings.

“The findings have been reviewed by AIG Alifa Omata, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, who has upheld the recommendation of dismissal from the Force and has been relieved of his duty, Effective 7th February 2024.

“It is important to note that all three Officers remain in custody as investigations continue into two additional cases of similar nature. Updates on these investigations will be provided in due course. The disciplinary process for Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo involves review by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, ensuring a fair and just resolution.

“The Rivers State Police Command encourages residents to promptly report any misconduct by law enforcement agents. Be rest assured, all reports will be handled with the utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will be taken to uphold fairness and justice.

“For further information or to report incidents, please contact the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer,” the release stated.

Naija News understands that last month, the three corrupt policemen were apprehended and publicly displayed for their alleged involvement in extortion in the state.