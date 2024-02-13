Asagba Of Asaba Confirmed Dead, Markets, Schools Shutdown

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, has been confirmed dead, barely one week after the palace, in a statement, disclosed that the traditional ruler was only hospitalised.

Naija News learnt that the monarch’s death was officially announced at about 5pm on Tuesday, February 13, by the Onihe of Asaba, Obi Ubaka Attor.

The announcement was followed with the shooting of 21 cannon.

He said, “Iroko has fallen, the Asagba of Asaba has gone.”

Attor noted that the family and Asaba kingdom would announce the burial arrangements in due time and thereafter announced the decoration of Asagba’s first son, Joseph Edozien, as the regent.

According to PUNCH, business activities in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and its environs have been crippled while schools, shops and markets were shut down even as the movements in and out of Asaba, including tricycles and motorcycles, were restricted.

Also, popular Ogbogonogo and Oko markets, among others, were under lock and key following the death of the 13th Asagba of Asaba.

At the palace, there was a procession led by the Odogwu of Asaba, Chief Nwanze Odua, who was dancing in red attire.

Also confirming the demise, the Palace Secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili, in a statement, said, “With heavy hearts, we announce the transition unto enternal glory our highly revered royal father, Asagba, Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

“He was aged 100 years and the 13th Asagba of Asaba who ascended the throne as the Asagba of Asaba on July 1, 1991”

Meanwhile, top aides of the monarch confirmed his demise last week to the aforementioned publication, noting that there would be no public statement on the development until after seven days (today).