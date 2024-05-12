Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 12th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 12th May 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the implementation of the controversial cybersecurity levy policy and ordered a review. This followed the decision of the House of Representatives, which, last Thursday, asked the CBN to withdraw its circular directing all banks to commence charging a 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions in the country.

Vanguard: Here is experts’ dire warning to 31 states on the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, report presented by the Federal Government: People will die, property will be destroyed, food crisis will worsen as thousands of hectares of farmland will be washed away by ‘monster’ floods if you do not act to stop the looming catastrophe.

The Nation: Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, stormed Rivers State yesterday with a warning to his political opponents that their illegal acts stand no chance of success in the ongoing crisis in the state. Wike, the immediate past governor of the state, is currently locked in a stand-off with his successor and estranged godson, Siminalayi Fubara.

Daily Trust: The depreciation of the naira continued over the weekend as the currency traded at N1,510 to a dollar at the parallel market and 1,466.31 at the official market. The dollar-to-naira exchange rate increased by N40 between Thursday and Friday, having earlier closed at N1,426 to a dollar, according to the National Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official exchange market.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.