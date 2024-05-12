Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 12th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 12th May 2024

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has said he is ready to undergo a probe over the controversy surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He said there was nothing to hide about the project, stating that due process was followed and the necessary approvals and documentation were obtained for the project to commence.

In a chat with The Punch, the minister said he is ready to face the House of Representatives committee set up to probe the project. Umahi added that he planned to ensure the exercise was televised live for all Nigerians to see.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State also said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s claim that the loan obtained to complete the project did not follow due process was untrue.

2. I Made A Mistake With Fubara, Will Correct It At The Appropriate Time – Wike Opens Up On Rivers State Crisis

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has shared some fresh details about the political crisis rocking the state.

Wike, who is the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), submitted that he made a mistake in supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara to emerge as his successor.

Speaking on Saturday at the grand civic reception held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, Wike begged for God’s forgiveness as well as the people’s forgiveness for making an error in judgment.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied asking Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to worship him.

Wike made the denial on Saturday while speaking at an event held at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo.

Naija News recalls Governor Fubara, had on Monday, said that he would not worship Wike, simply because he contributed to his emergence as governor.

Fubara made the declaration when he received the Bayelsa State delegation of political and traditional leaders, led by former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

But Wike, on Saturday, while reacting to Fubara’s remark, said he didn’t request worship from anybody, adding that only God deserves to be worshipped.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him that nobody can sack them from their positions.

Wike, however, appealed to all his supporters to continue to embrace peace, boasting that he remains in charge of political happenings in Rivers State.

Speaking at an event on Saturday at Ogu-Bolo in honour of Chief George Thompson Sekibo, which had some of the Rivers Assembly members in attendance, Wike said his supporters need not be afraid of anybody, adding that those who worked against him in the past are no longer relevant in the scheme of things.

On the political crisis in Rivers State which has pitched him against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the former Governor said at the right time, people will know who is who.

The Federal Government has announced plans to conduct a thorough evaluation of the country’s visa policy in order to enhance foreign investments and promote tourism.

Naija News understands that last year’s visitor numbers were deemed inadequate in relation to the country’s population, resources, and potential, prompting the need for a review of the visa policy to align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during a stakeholders consultative meeting on Nigeria visa held at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja during the weekend, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the new implementation framework will be on the ground in the next couple of weeks.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that the tax reforms introduced by the incumbent administration led by his principal, President Bola Tinubu, are aimed at enhancing the system for the overall welfare of all Nigerians.

According to him, the government’s intention was not to frustrate the citizens or any sector of the economy but rather to establish an administrative framework that ensures the advantages of a prosperous tax system for all citizens.

Naija News reports that the Vice President, represented by Aliyu Moddibo Umar, the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of The Vice President), conveyed this message during the conclusion of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee’s retreat at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The Vice President further elaborated on the policy direction of the Tinubu administration’s tax reforms, highlighting that the evolving nature of the nation’s fiscal landscape prompted a pause and reassessment of the chosen path.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Edison Ehie, has said resource control is the reason behind the political crisis in the state.

Ehie stated this on Saturday at a thanksgiving service for the Supreme Court victory of the governor in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the problem in Rivers State began when a few political leaders sought exclusive control of the resources of the state.

Speaking further, Ehie warned that despite Fubara’s youthful age, he has the capacity to teach his opponents a political lesson.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has congratulated the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on his conferment of the Grand Commander of the Order of Nigeria (GCON).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu conferred the second-highest national honour in the country on the paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

In a series of posts via his official X handle on Saturday, Obi said Oba Adetona deserves the GCON title as one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the nation, and his reign has brought peace and progress among his people.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the monarch has continued to contribute to the development of the nation and building a better society.

He also celebrated Oba Adetona on his 90th birthday, his 64th anniversary on the throne and the Commissioning of his School of Governance for Postgraduate Studies and Research at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, claimed that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the party are now in full control of the state.

The party, in a statement released through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja, asserted that all the Rivers legislators who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) have completely lost all claims to their seats while all legal considerations now favour the PDP.

10. Secondus Makes Request From Tinubu Over Wike-Fubara Crisis

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has come forward to defend Rivers State Governor Similaye Fubura, asserting that the governor is being targeted by political adversaries.

According to Secondus, these opponents are agitating because of Fubura’s refusal to grant them unrestricted access to the state’s financial resources.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, Secondus pointed fingers at Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, accusing him of instigating Governor Fubura’s political challenges.

Secondus elaborated on the nature of the political tension within Rivers State, describing it as a battle against corruption and the pilfering of state assets.

