Nigerians React As AMVCA Snubs Funke Akindele’s Movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’

Some Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform X to express their displeasure after Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was snubbed in all nominated categories in the 10th African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Naija News reports that the AMVCA, an annual award organised by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in the television and film industry.

The event was held on Saturday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.

Despite being nominated in multiple categories, including Best Makeup, Best Writing in a Movie, Best Lead Actress, Best Movie, and Best Supporting Actor, Funke Akindele’s movie, ‘A Tribe of Judah’, failed to take home any awards.

The latest development has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

@lil_maamiii wrote: “I don’t want to hear anything like Funke Akindele was robbed oo, when she bagged all the awards with “Omo ghetto the saga” nobody remembered Robbery oo, so please let Breath of life BREATHE!!!!!”

@EbongDi wrote: “I told my wife early this year that Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe of Judah” may have grossed the highest earnings of a movie in Nigeria, “Breath of Life” was a better movie by a mile. Breath of life was shoulders ahead of any movie in Nigeria in 2023. I was so glad I watched it.”

@TosinOlugbenga wrote: “Wetin Funke Akindele do them? They’re actually snubbing her. No industry achievement award? With her highest grossing movie of all time? Twice in a row.. in two years.”

@EngOguns wrote: “I’m not even that mad that A Tribe Called Judah was snubbed in all categories. I’m livid because not once did they mention the 1B milestone.. It’s obvious that #AMVCA10 no longer fuck with Funke Akindele.”

@The_BoluTife wrote: “Kehinde Bankole winning over Funke Akindele… Hmmmmm Her Performance in Adire is not close to what Funke did in ATCJ But Kehinde is great actress!”

@PureMinD__ wrote: “The money Funke Akindele made from “A Tribe called Judah” must have rattled a lot of people for this level of hate.”

@Iam_bibi0 wrote: “Funke Akindele is one woman army, She has done a lot for her career Award or not she is the best in her category. I’m glad everyone recognized her hard work and gave her the flowers she deserves.❤️Congratulations to all those that won tonight.”