Full List Of Winners At AMVCA 2024
The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) took over television screens around the country and beyond.
The AMVCA, an annual award presented and organised by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.
Naija News reports that the event was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.
This year, notable contenders include “Over the Bridge,” which boasts 12 nominations across categories like Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress, as well as the black-and-white fantasy thriller “Mami Wata,” which secured 11 nominations.
Also vying for top honours are “Breath of Life” and “Jagun Jagun – The Warrior,” each earning 10 nominations.
Below are the winners of the AMVCA 2024:
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (“Over the Bridge”)
Campbell Precious (“Mami Wata”) – Winner
Hadizat Gambo (“Mojisola”)
Hakeem Onilogbo (“Jagun Jagun – The Warrior”)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (“A Tribe Called Judah”)
Best Art Direction
“Blood Vessel” (Victor Akpan)
“Over The Bridge” (Abisola Omolade) – Winner
“Breath of Life” (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
“The Black Book” (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” (Tunji Afolayan)
“Mami Wata” (C.J Fiery Obasi)
“Omen” (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi (“Over The Bridge”)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, and Clement Effanga (“Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti”)
Lola Awe (“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior”) – Winner
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (“Mami Wata”)
Daniel Obasi (“Breath of Life”)
Best Writing TV Series
“Skinny Girl in Transit” (Season 7)
“Wura” (Season 2)
“Visa on Arrival”
“MTV Shuga Naija”
“Volume” – Winner
“Masquerades of Aniedo”
“Slum King”
Best Writing in a Movie
“Breath of Life” (BB Sasore)
“Over The Bridge” (Tosin Otudeko)
“Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” (Tunde Babalola) – Winner
“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” (Adebayo Tijani)
“Afamefuna” (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
“A Tribe Called Judah” (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh, and Akinlabi Ishola)
“Mami Wata” (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (“Over the Bridge”)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (“Kipkemboi”)
Grey Jones Ossai (“Blood Vessel”) – Winner
Grey Jones Ossai (“Breath of Life”)
Samy Bardet (“Mami Wata”)
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (“Over The Bridge”)
Holmes Awa (“Breath of Life”)
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (“Volume”)
Dayo Nathaniel (“Ogeere – Earth”)
Antonio Ribeiro (“The Black Book”) – Winner
Nathan Delannoy (“Mami Wata”)
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
“Mami Wata” (CJ Fiery Obasi)
“Jagun Jagun” (Femi Adebayo) – Winner
“Ijogbon” (Kunle Afolayan)
“Orisa” (Odunlade Adekola)
“Nana Akoto” (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – Winner
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi – Winner
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? – Winner
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Cinematography
Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)
Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – Winner
Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)
Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)
Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)
Omen (Joachim Philippe)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya – Winner
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – Winner
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko, and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask – Winner
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – Winner
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King – Winner
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – Winner
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – Winner
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Trailblazer Award
Chimezie Imo – Winner
Industry Merit Award
Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) – Winner
Richard Mofe-Damijo – Winner
Best Lead Actress
Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – Winner
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)