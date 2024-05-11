Full List Of Winners At AMVCA 2024

The 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) took over television screens around the country and beyond.

The AMVCA, an annual award presented and organised by MultiChoice, recognises outstanding achievements in television and film.

Naija News reports that the event was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.

This year, notable contenders include “Over the Bridge,” which boasts 12 nominations across categories like Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actress, as well as the black-and-white fantasy thriller “Mami Wata,” which secured 11 nominations.

Also vying for top honours are “Breath of Life” and “Jagun Jagun – The Warrior,” each earning 10 nominations.

Below are the winners of the AMVCA 2024:

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (“Over the Bridge”)

Campbell Precious (“Mami Wata”) – Winner

Hadizat Gambo (“Mojisola”)

Hakeem Onilogbo (“Jagun Jagun – The Warrior”)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (“A Tribe Called Judah”)

Best Art Direction

“Blood Vessel” (Victor Akpan)

“Over The Bridge” (Abisola Omolade) – Winner

“Breath of Life” (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

“The Black Book” (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” (Tunji Afolayan)

“Mami Wata” (C.J Fiery Obasi)

“Omen” (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (“Over The Bridge”)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, and Clement Effanga (“Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti”)

Lola Awe (“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior”) – Winner

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (“Mami Wata”)

Daniel Obasi (“Breath of Life”)

Best Writing TV Series

“Skinny Girl in Transit” (Season 7)

“Wura” (Season 2)

“Visa on Arrival”

“MTV Shuga Naija”

“Volume” – Winner

“Masquerades of Aniedo”

“Slum King”

Best Writing in a Movie

“Breath of Life” (BB Sasore)

“Over The Bridge” (Tosin Otudeko)

“Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” (Tunde Babalola) – Winner

“Jagun Jagun: The Warrior” (Adebayo Tijani)

“Afamefuna” (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

“A Tribe Called Judah” (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh, and Akinlabi Ishola)

“Mami Wata” (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (“Over the Bridge”)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (“Kipkemboi”)

Grey Jones Ossai (“Blood Vessel”) – Winner

Grey Jones Ossai (“Breath of Life”)

Samy Bardet (“Mami Wata”)

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (“Over The Bridge”)

Holmes Awa (“Breath of Life”)

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (“Volume”)

Dayo Nathaniel (“Ogeere – Earth”)

Antonio Ribeiro (“The Black Book”) – Winner

Nathan Delannoy (“Mami Wata”)

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

“Mami Wata” (CJ Fiery Obasi)

“Jagun Jagun” (Femi Adebayo) – Winner

“Ijogbon” (Kunle Afolayan)

“Orisa” (Odunlade Adekola)

“Nana Akoto” (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – Winner

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi – Winner

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price? – Winner

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Cinematography

Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)

Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – Winner

Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

Jagun Jagun – The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

Ijogbon – Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya – Winner

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – Winner

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko, and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask – Winner

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – Winner

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King – Winner

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – Winner

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – Winner

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Trailblazer Award

Chimezie Imo – Winner

Industry Merit Award

Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) – Winner

Richard Mofe-Damijo – Winner

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – Winner

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)