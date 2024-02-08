Asagba Of Asaba Is Not Dead, Only Hospitalized – Palace

The Palace authority of the Asagba of Asaba has denied media reports claiming that the monarch, Obi Chike Edozien, is dead.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the first-class 99-year-old monarch died on Wednesday, causing anxiety in Asaba the State capital.

Naija News reports that the revered traditional ruler will clock 100 years on July 28, 2024.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Vanguard, the Palace Secretary, Ogbueshi Ndili, said the monarch was only hospitalized and not dead.

He said: “His Royal Majesty is only hospitalized. If the worse comes to the worse, we will make it open.”

Similarly, the member representing Oshimili South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Bridget Anyafulu, couldn’t confirm the news.

She said: ” I don’t know anything about that.”