Okonjo-Iweala, Obaseki React As Herbert Wigwe, Family, Ogunbanjo Die In Helicopter Crash

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State have expressed sadness over the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, and his family.

Naija News earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

It was gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

In a post via her official X handle on Saturday, Okonjo-Iweala said the news of the terrible loss of Wigwe, his wife and son is a terrible incident.

The former Minister of Finance also expressed sadness over the death of the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who was also in the helicopter.

Okonjo-Iweala consoled the deceased’s family and the Access Bank Group employees and management over the sad incident.

She wrote, “Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Bank, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash.

“My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group employees and Management and my younger brother, Herbert’s partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki, in a statement he personally signed, said the death of Wigwe is painful and heart-wrenching and has left him extremely shocked and devastated.

Obaseki said Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial service.

He wrote, “We also unfortunately lost Wigwe’s wife and son, as well as the former Group Chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in the crash. The tragic incident is painful and heart-wrenching, and we pray for God’s abiding comfort in this profoundly difficult time.

“Wigwe was a colossus in Nigeria’s financial sector, leading Access Bank to become an international brand that placed Nigeria on the global map of first-class financial services. I commiserate with the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Holding, the Nigeria Stock Exchange, friends and associates, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”