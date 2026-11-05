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Late Access Bank Founder Herbert Wigwe’s Daughter Tochi Ties The Knot

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Tochi Wigwe and husband
Tochi Wigwe and husband

Key Takeaways

  • Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late Access Bank founder Herbert Wigwe, married investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu in a private traditional ceremony on November 4, 2026.
  • Family members and friends attended the ceremony, which included payment of the bride price, signing of family documents and Tochi’s formal handover to her husband’s family.
  • Tochi’s aunt celebrated the marriage on social media, expressing gratitude after Tochi lost her parents and younger brother in a California helicopter crash in February 2024.

Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late Access Bank founder Herbert Wigwe, has married investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu.

Naija News reports that the couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by family members, friends and loved ones.

The private ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The traditional marriage featured several cultural rites, including the payment of the bride price, the signing of family documents and the formal handing over of Tochi to her husband’s family.

The occasion follows the tragic death of Tochi’s parents and younger brother in a helicopter crash in California, United States, on February 9, 2024.

Her father, Herbert Wigwe, was a renowned banking executive and former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

He died alongside his wife, Chizoba, and their son, Chizi, in the crash.

Tochi’s aunt took to social media to celebrate the marriage and share details of the traditional ceremony.

She wrote: “Beauty for ashes, Isaiah 61:3″ while expressing gratitude over Tochi’s wedding after the painful loss of her parents and brother.

Tochi is the eldest surviving daughter of Herbert and Chizoba Wigwe.

She is also a director of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation, established in honour of her late father to preserve his legacy and continue his humanitarian work.

Her husband, Wilson Aikhomu, is a Lagos-based investment professional and the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Zoya Admiralty.

Wilson is the son of the late Rear Admiral Joseph Omozuwa Aikhomu and nephew of former Chief of General Staff, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu.

He was also reportedly a close friend of Tochi’s younger brother, Chizi, before the latter’s death in the helicopter crash.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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