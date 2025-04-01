‘Wigwe Did Not Single-handedly Build The Church, It Was Collective Efforts Of All Members’ – RCCG Elder

An elder in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Quincy Ayodele Ayodele, has dismissed claims that the late chairman of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, solely funded the church’s construction.

Naija News reports that Ayodele, in an interview with media Personality, Daddy Freeze, on Monday night, clarified controversy that trailed the 60th birthday celebration of the wife of the former parish pastor, Idowu Iluyomade, in the wake of Wigwe’s death.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, and son lost their lives in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, a tragedy that sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s business and religious circles.

However, just days after the incident, Siju Iluyomade, wife of the then-pastor of the parish, hosted a lavish birthday celebration, triggering outrage due to Wigwe’s purported contribution to the church.

However, Ayodele noted that the iconic edifice was built through the collective contributions of church members and only Wigwe.

She said, “Pastor Herbert Wigwe did not single-handedly build Trinity Towers. It was a product of the collective efforts of all members of the City of David Parish, including him.

“We were all devastated when we heard about our brother’s passing. I wasn’t in the country at the time, so when I heard about the birthday party, I thought maybe Mummy (Iluyomade’s wife) finally gave her approval for it to go ahead.

“But the next day, I started reading reports from UK-based blogs, and I was shocked.”